Man who died in a hit-and-run on South Circle Drive has been identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man who died in a hit-and-run accident last Tuesday has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

According to the coroner, he was 28-year-old Patrick McCarthy.

Police say that when officers arrived in the area, the driver, later identified as Dominic Rodriguez, had already left. Rodriguez was allegedly driving at high speeds when he hit McCarthy as he was walking west on South Circle Drive.

McCarthy had died on the scene.

Police later discovered that Rodriguez had a felony warrant out for his arrest, and he has since been taken into custody with multiple charges.

According to police, this is the third traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year, and at the same time last year, there were 15.

Previous coverage:

Colorado Springs Police say a man used a child as a human shield while officers attempted to arrest him just after midnight on Tuesday, March 11.

WATCH: Man uses child as human shield following deadly hit-and-run says CSPD

Man uses child as human shield following deadly hit-and-run says CSPD

According to police, they responded to reports of a traffic crash involving injury along South Circle Drive. When officers arrived they found one person dead on the scene.

Based on the officer's initial investigation they believe the person was walking in the roadway to the west, when the vehicle allegedly involved in the accident, was heading northbound and struck the individual. Police believe a high rate of speed is a factor in the crash.

While officers were on the scene they were able to get suspect information and located the man along East Pikes Peak Avenue.

Officers said during their attempt to arrest the man identified as Dominic Rodriguez, 30, he allegedly used a small child as a shield. Rodriguez was ultimately taken into custody, treated, and released at a local hospital, during this it was revealed Rodriguez had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

Police say Rodriguez will be facing multiple charges for his alleged involvement in the deadly accident and the incident involving the child before his arrest.





Colorado Governor Jared Polis raises the Canadian National Flag at the state capitol In a release from Saturday morning, Governor Jared Polis announced that the Canadian National Flag will be raised at the State Capitol to celebrate March 15 as Colorado Canada Friendship Day. Colorado Governor Jared Polis raises the Canadian National Flag at the state capitol

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.