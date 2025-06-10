Man who died at Lake Pueblo State Park after jumping into the water on Saturday identified

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A man who died at Lake Pueblo State Park after jumping into the water while with friends on Saturday afternoon has been identified.

According to the Pueblo County Coroner, he was 44-year-old Daniel Duane Strawn of Centennial, Colorado.

Background Information

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) rangers responded to a 911 call around 2:15 p.m. about a CPR attempt in progress at Lake Pueblo on Saturday afternoon.

According to CPW, a group of people were swimming at Rock Creek Cove when one of the men, later identified as Strawn, decided to jump into the water.

A few minutes later, the group reported seeing Strawn floating unconscious in the water, and a nearby boater pulled him onto the boat and began CPR.

Once the 911 call was made, CPW reports that rangers were on the bystander's boat in six minutes and took over CPR.

The boat drove to the North Boat Ramp, and while CPR was being performed, a Flight for Life helicopter landed at the park. CPW says Strawn had already died, and he wasn't wearing a life jacket.

Lake Pueblo Park Manager Joe Stadterman says the death is "especially troubling" since he and his team have been trying to raise awareness of water safety.

“This death is under investigation, but it appears to be a tragic accident."



“We offer our condolences to the family and friends of this victim.”



“This is yet another heartbreaking loss of life,” he said. “It underscores the message we have been stressing to recreate responsibly and to wear life preservers when on or near the water. Lake Pueblo Park Manager Joe Stadterman

