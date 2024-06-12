Man who died after being hit by a motorcycle earlier this month identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man who died after he was hit by a motorcycle earlier this month in Colorado Springs has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he is 46-year-old Faraz Rouhani of Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 2 at the intersection of Palmer Park Boulevard and Powers Boulevard.

CSPD says Rouhani was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle rider, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

According to CSPD, the investigation indicates that Rouhani was crossing the crosswalk from the west side to the east side of Powers Boulevard. CSPD says the motorcyclist had a green light and was northbound on Powers Boulevard when they hit Rouhani.

According to CSPD, this is the 26 traffic death in Colorado Springs this year. CSPD says, that in the last 365 days, there have been 56 traffic deaths in the city.

___





'No apologies,' Colorado Republican Party chairman under fire after call to burn pride flags 'Burn all pride flags,' Colorado Republican Party chairman under fire after call to action. Teller County officials join fight for his resignation Rep. Dave Williams speaks following backlash from recent statements

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.