Man wanted for two murders arrested in Pueblo

PUEBLO — On Monday, Pueblo Police arrested 21-year old Demar Ravenell for murdering a man in Colorado Springs. It happened on January 21 around 6:43 a.m. at the 200 block of Nichols Boulevard.

When the Colorado Springs Police Department arrived, they found a deceased man suffering from obvious trauma. The man was identified as 42-year-old Brian MacDonald of Colorado Springs. The cause and manner of death will be released by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

Ravenell is also the "most wanted" man in Berkley County South Carolina in connection with a deadly shooting in September.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

This is the fifth homicide for the City of Colorado Springs in 2022.

