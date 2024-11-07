Man turns himself in following deadly hit-and-run

MONUMENT — On November 6, 41-year-old Joel Lang turned himself in to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Upon taking Lang into custody, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office recovered the vehicle used in the incident.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Lang has been charged with second-degree murder, vehicular homicide, and duty to report accidents and accidents involving death.

Lang has been booked into the El Paso County Jail with a $50,000 bond.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-520-7777.

BACKGROUND:

At around 11:47 a.m. on November 4, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office received a call about a hit-and-run in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Monument.

The Monument Police Department responded and found a severely injured woman on the scene.

Medical aid was provided by first responders, but the woman succumbed to her injuries on the scene.

That woman was later identified as 47-year-old Kristy Kerst.

Monument Police requested assistance from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, who responded and took over the investigation.

The incident is believed to be isolated and is being treated as a homicide.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the male suspect was driving a dark Chrysler minivan with a light-colored metal trim horizontal stripe down the side of it.

The vehicle didn't have a front license plate and sustained significant damage to the front passenger bumper and side.

There was possibly a handicap placard hanging from the front rear-view mirror.

The vehicle may also have red paint scuffs on the front passenger side.

In addition to an adult male driver, there was a female passenger in the front seat.

___





Unaffiliated Voters Cast 46% of All Ballots in El Paso County As of Wednesday night, voter turnout among active voters in El Paso County is at 78% and is expected to climb as election workers continue to process votes. Unaffiliated voters cast 46% of all ballots in El Paso County

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.