Man shot during a robbery attempt early Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — In the early morning hours of February 25, 2023, a man was shot during a robbery attempt near the intersection of North Academy Blvd. and San Miguel St.

Colorado Springs Police Department officers responded to the incident around 3:00 AM. Upon arriving on the scene officers learned that the wounded man was transported to a local hospital by a friend.

According to CSPD, this is believed to have been an isolated incident.

Officers saying the injuries sustained don't appear to be fatal and the man is expected to live.

UPDATE: CSPD confirms this was the result of a robbery. A man was shot and rushed to the hospital by a friend and is expected to survive. The CSPD Robbery/Assault Unit has taken over the investigation. https://t.co/l1ZQubykhZ — Patrick Nelson (@PatrickNelsonTV) February 25, 2023

Control of the investigation has been assumed by detectives of the Robbery/Assault Unit.

This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated as more information is released.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.