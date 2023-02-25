Watch Now
Man shot during a robbery attempt early Saturday morning

In the early morning hours of February 25, 2023, a man was shot during a robbery attempt on the 1300 block of North Academy Boulevard.
COLORADO SPRINGS — In the early morning hours of February 25, 2023, a man was shot during a robbery attempt near the intersection of North Academy Blvd. and San Miguel St.

Colorado Springs Police Department officers responded to the incident around 3:00 AM. Upon arriving on the scene officers learned that the wounded man was transported to a local hospital by a friend.

According to CSPD, this is believed to have been an isolated incident.

Officers saying the injuries sustained don't appear to be fatal and the man is expected to live.

Control of the investigation has been assumed by detectives of the Robbery/Assault Unit.

This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated as more information is released.

