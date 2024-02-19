Watch Now
Man shot by Adams County deputy during response to separate shooting

The man was taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately clear.
An Adams County sheriff's deputy responding to a disturbance involving a shooting in the Sherrelwood neighborhood shot a man involved. That man was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.
Posted at 8:22 AM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 10:22:20-05

A man was sent to the hospital after being shot by an Adams County sheriff’s deputy Sunday evening.

The shooting happened after deputies were called to the scene in the Sherrelwood area of northern Denver around 5 p.m. The initial call was in regards to a separate disturbance, possibly between neighbors, that involved a shooting.

During the response to that incident, a deputy shot a man involved in the initial call, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The condition of the man taken to the hospital wasn’t immediately clear.

No deputies were hurt in the incident.Few other details were made available Sunday evening.

A large police presence remained at the scene in the 300 block of West 80th Avenue late Sunday night. Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio reported Sunday night that the investigation into the original disturbance was focused on two homes in the area.

Adams County deputy shoots man during response to disturbance in Sherrelwood

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

