Man shot by Adams County deputy during response to separate shooting

A man was sent to the hospital after being shot by an Adams County sheriff’s deputy Sunday evening.

The shooting happened after deputies were called to the scene in the Sherrelwood area of northern Denver around 5 p.m. The initial call was in regards to a separate disturbance, possibly between neighbors, that involved a shooting.

During the response to that incident, a deputy shot a man involved in the initial call, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The condition of the man taken to the hospital wasn’t immediately clear.

No deputies were hurt in the incident.Few other details were made available Sunday evening.

A large police presence remained at the scene in the 300 block of West 80th Avenue late Sunday night. Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio reported Sunday night that the investigation into the original disturbance was focused on two homes in the area.

