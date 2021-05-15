Man shot and killed while sitting in his car

LA JUNTA — Police are investigating a homicide that happened near East 6th Street and Lacey Avenue in the Morningside Heights neighborhood on Friday.

The victim, a 48-year-old La Junta man, was shot inside of his vehicle parked in front of his apartment building by a white or Hispanic male, possibly in his 30’s. The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

Investigators say the suspect was driving a silver, four-door Pontiac, with an unknown Kansas license plate. They say the vehicle could have damage to the front and passenger side door.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

In addition to suspect information, investigators are requesting help from the community in identifying a woman that was with the suspect leading up to the shooting. Police describe her as a white or Hispanic woman with dark hair who was wearing a red or maroon tank top, dark pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the La Junta Police Department Emergency Communications Center at (719) 384-2525 to be put in contact with an investigator.

This is a developing story.

