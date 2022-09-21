Man seriously injured in downtown Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man was seriously injured in a shooting in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday night.

At around 9:30 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a disturbance followed by gunshots on the 100 block of East Platte Ave. Officers located an adult male with one gunshot wound who was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Platte was closed between Tejon and Nevada during the investigation.

The suspect fled on foot prior to officers arriving. Anyone with information should reach out to Colorado Springs Police Department.

_____

