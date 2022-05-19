Man possibly impersonating a Pueblo Sheriff's Deputy

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department said that there may be people in the community who are impersonating Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Deputies.

On Tuesday, May 17 a man approached a residence at 5 a.m. near the 4600 Block of Solar Dr. He was wearing what appeared to be clothing with a Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office patch.

Pueblo Police Department

The man knocked on the door but no one answered so he left. He later returned with another man and knocked again but the resident did not answer the door again.

The two men were seen leaving in a white crossover-style vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this or similar incidents, please contact the Pueblo Police Department non-emergency line at 719-553-2502. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or http://pueblocrimestoppers.com.

As a reminder, if you are not sure the person you are dealing with is a police officer of sheriff’s deputy, please contact your local law enforcement for verification.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.