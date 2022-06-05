Watch
Man killed in wreck on stolen motorcycle in Fountain

Posted at 11:42 PM, Jun 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-05 01:42:45-04

FOUNTAIN, Colorado — Police officers in Fountain believe a man killed in a motorcycle wreck was speeding and attempted an illegal pass on the right shoulder causing the crash.

It happened at around 1:20 p.m. along Squirrel Creek Road near the intersection with Shumway Road.

The rider was not wearing a helmet and the motorcycle was listed as being stolen out of Colorado Springs.

The man's name is being withheld until the coroner can make a positive identification and notify next of kin.
