Man killed in shootout with Trinidad police

TRINIDAD, Colorado — Trinidad police officers shot a man whom they claim fired at them from the inside of a trailer early Sunday morning. That suspect died later from his injuries.

The shootout happened in the 1400 block of San Juan Street just after midnight. A department news release states the officers were responding to a report of a man with open warrants.

The officers heard voices coming from inside the trailer which was parked in the driveway of the home when they arrived. They knocked at the trailer's door and a woman answered. She told the officers she was alone, but later became uncooperative and was detained.

The officers told her they heard other voices coming from inside the trailer and she admitted that there was someone else inside.

The officers looked in a window and saw a man moving around.

One of the officers then opened the door and ordered the man to leave the trailer. Several gunshots rang out and the officers took cover. The officers returned fire as the man ran from the trailer to the house.

They say the man did not follow orders to stop or drop his weapon. The officers fired again hitting the man. They provided first aid to the suspect until paramedics arrived. He was taken to Mt. San Rafael Hospital where he later died.

The man's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A second man who was inside the trailer was also wounded. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

