Man killed in overnight shooting in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colorado — Detectives with the Pueblo Police Department are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a man early Sunday morning.

Officers heard the gunfire at approximately 1:54 a.m. in the area of 2300 Lake Avenue on the city's south side. Two minutes later, dispatchers received a call about a shooting and motorcycle crash near the intersection of Illinois Avenue and Poplar Street.

They found the body of a man lying in the yard of a home on Poplar Street when they arrived. He had already died.

The victim's name and age will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office after appropriate notifications have been made.

Officers with the Crimes Against Persons Unit and Crime Scene Unit are investigating the case. This is the eighth homicide of the year in the City of Pueblo.

Detectives are asking the public to share any video that may have been recorded in the area during the time of the shooting. Contact the P.P.D. dispatch at 719-553-2502, or call Detective Joe Cardona at 719-553-3385 to share those videos.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP(7867.)

