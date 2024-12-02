Man killed in I-25 traffic the day before Thanksgiving identified by El Paso County Coroner

MONUMENT — We now know the identity of a man who was killed in a traffic crash along I-25 the day before Thanksgiving.

According to the El Paso County Coroner, that man was 81-year-old James Spencer.

Spencer was killed in a crash that shut down both north and southbound I-25 for hours on Wednesday, November 27.

Spencer was killed as he was exchanging information with another driver after the two had gotten in an accident in the northbound lanes of I-25 right at the CO 105 exit near Monument. The two had pulled their vehicles into the far left median following the accident.

According to Colorado State Patrol, while the two were exchanging information, a pickup truck moving at a high rate of speed slammed into the vehicles on the left-hand shoulder. The result of this was that the parked vehicles hit Spencer throwing him over the median into the southbound lanes of I-25 where he was killed by southbound traffic.

The Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating the crash. If you witnessed this crash or have any information, Colorado State Patrol is asking that you call them at 719-544-2424.

