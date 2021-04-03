Watch
Man killed in Colorado Springs shooting

Posted at 2:38 PM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 16:38:18-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department's Violent Crimes Section are investigating a homicide after one man was killed and another wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning at a shopping center near Barnes Road and Oro Blanco Drive.

Officers from the Stetson Hills Division were called to the scene near the Epic Hookah Lounge at around 1:34 a.m. When they arrived, they found the body of one of the victims outside of a building. Officers later learned that another man drove himself to a local hospital where he was treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Detectives are currently developing information about the shooting and the people who were involved. No arrests have been made and no suspect information was released.

