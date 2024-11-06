Man killed from injuries sustained in robbery, identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — On August 15, the El Paso County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy and identified the victim of an August homicide as 60-year-old Dwayne Easterling. The Coroner's Office will later determine the cause and manner of death, but this is being investigated as a homicide.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to call CSPD at 719-444-7000. Those looking to share information anonymously are encouraged to call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

This is the 28th homicide in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 18 homicides.

BACKGROUND:

At around 6:23 P.M. on July 31, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 4400 block of East Fountain Blvd for a call about an assault in progress.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers found a man who had been assaulted by unknown individuals who had robbed him of some items.

The man was transported to a local hospital due to the injuries he sustained.

On August 14, the man succumbed to his injuries and died.

