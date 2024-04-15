Man killed after stabbing in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, at 11:17 on Sunday, April 14, officers were dispatched to investigate a stabbing at 3600 Dundee Place.

After officers arrived on scene, they attempted life-saving measure, but the man died at the scene.

The Homicide Unit was called and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.

