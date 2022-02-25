Man injures two officers at 7-Eleven in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday night, a man injured two officers after "acting erratically" at a 7-Eleven in Colorado Springs.

It happened at the 7-Eleven on North Nevada Avenue near Colorado College, sometime around 6 p.m.

Officers told News 5 they were responding to an individual who was driving a white pickup truck, throwing bottles at kids, and harassing people at a nearby bus stop at Nevada and Cache La Poudre.

Officers say that the man went into the 7-Eleven and threatened staff with scissors, left, and then came back as officers arrived. Police say the man then squished two officers between vehicles. Police were eventually able to get the suspect in custody.

The officers are being treated for bodily injuries, News 5 does not know how serious the injuries are.

