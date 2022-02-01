Man injured in shooting at Arbor Pointe Apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police are on the scene after a man was shot Tuesday morning at the Arbor Pointe Apartments. The call for the shooting came in at 3:15 AM.

The man shot was wounded and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Colorado Springs Police have a suspect in the case and have information on his place of residence.

No roads are closed down, but the area should be avoided if possible.

This is a developing story. News5 is on the scene.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.