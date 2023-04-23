Man injured in overnight drive-by shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department investigators are working on learning more information about an overnight drive-by shooting that sent a man to the hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 2500 block of South Chelton (That's near Astrozon) at around 2:30 in the morning Sunday. Witnesses say they heard at least six shots ring out in the area.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gun shot wound to his lower right leg and he was rushed to the hospital.

If you have any information to help investigators you can always remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 634-STOP.

