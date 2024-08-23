Man in wheelchair who was hit and killed by a vehicle identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man in a wheelchair who was hit and killed by a vehicle earlier this month in Colorado Springs has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 55-year-old Charles Stoner.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says their investigation shows Stoner was crossing northbound on South Nevada Avenue at East St. Elmo Avenue in the crosswalk when they were hit by a vehicle going westbound.

CSPD says the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene. Speed and impairment are not contributing factors in the crash, according to CSPD.

This is the 37 traffic death in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, CSPD says there were 29 traffic fatalities.

Background Information

A man in a wheelchair, later identified as Stoner, was hit by a vehicle and killed on Monday, August 5 according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of East St. Elmo Avenue and South Nevada Avenue on the south side of Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, the person was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

