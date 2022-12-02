Man identified that was found bleeding and unresponsive Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police have identified a man who died after they were found bleeding and unresponsive Saturday, November 27th at South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas St.

The El Paso County coroner confirmed Friday, the identity of the 34-year-old Colorado Springs man as Sergio Garduno-Ramirez. While the coroner has not determined the cause of death at this time, Mr. Garuno-Ramiez's death is being investigated as a homicide.

Colorado Springs Police Department found Garduno-Ramirez while responding to a disturbance south of downtown Colorado Springs, officers discovered Mr. Garduni-Ramirez severely bleeding and unresponsive.

Aid was provided on the scene before Mr. Garudno-Ramirez was transported to a local hospital. Where he later died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time. This marks the 50th homicide in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with more information or who was a witness is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)-634-STOP.

