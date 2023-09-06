Man identified in Pueblo homicide on E 17th St

PUEBLO — According to the Pueblo County Coroner, the man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds and later died at a Colorado Springs hospital on Saturday, September 2, has been identified as 34-year-old Frankie Montoya.

Pueblo Police said a man walked into a Pueblo hospital with several gunshot wounds after arriving in a "private vehicle" on Wednesday, August 30, around 5:04 p.m.

The man was taken to a Colorado Springs hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers determined the victim was shot on East 17th Street in a neighborhood near Portland Park.

The homicide investigation is still underway.

News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.