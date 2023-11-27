Watch Now
Man identified in fatal November shooting that occurred on Bonfoy Avenue

KOAA 5
Posted at 4:40 PM, Nov 27, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department is continuing to investigate a fatal shooting that took place Friday, November 17th, in a neighborhood near the intersection of Platte and Union.

On Monday, the CSPD released the identity of the man who was shot and killed. Police say 49-year-old Daniel Ramirez of Colorado Springs succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Daniel Ramirez

CSPD officers say they were responding to a shooting in the 500 block of Bonfoy Avenue around 9:00 p.m. that Friday evening when they located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The homicide investigation unit took control of the investigation following Mr. Ramirez's death.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP.
