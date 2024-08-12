Man identified following fatal accident at the EVRAZ Steel Mill Friday

PUEBLO, Colo — EVRAZ has confirmed that there has been a fatality at its Pueblo steelmaking facility.

KOAA News5 was alerted to the incident after a viewer contacted one of News 5's employees via a phone call Friday.

News5 reached out to EVRAZ and they provided our newsroom with the following:

“We are saddened to confirm there was a fatality at our steelmaking facility in Pueblo this morning. Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, and coworkers of our deceased team member. Out of respect for our valued team member and to ensure the safety and well-being of our entire team, we immediately stopped all work in the mill. We are meeting with our team members and offering support and counseling before sending them home. We will work with all relevant agencies, including OSHA and the United Steelworkers, to ensure a full investigation. As the investigation is ongoing, it would not be appropriate to provide further comment at this time.” – Spokesperson from EVRAZ North America

EVRAZ will not be providing any further comment until a full investigation is completed by the agencies.

On Monday, the Pueblo County Coroner released the identity of the man who died in the accident. Taylor Gulliford died of injuries sustained in the accident according to the coroner.

Gulliford who was 26 was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Local 2102, a local branch of the United Steel Workers Union, Gulliford was a member and left behind his wife as well as four boys.

KOAA News5 will continue to provide updates on the investigation into Gulliford's death as we receive them.

