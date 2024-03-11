Man identified following a fatal motorcycle accident near UCCS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Coroner has released the name of a man who died in a motorcycle accident on March 1.

The coroner says 23-year-old Joseph Heath was the man who passed away.

WATCH: EL PASO COUNTY LEADS STATE IN MOTORCYCLE DEATHS

The CSPD's Major Crash Team was on the scene of the accident at Austin Bluffs Parkway and Meadow Lane between an SUV and a motorcycle, according to police. The intersection was closed for a little more than three hours.

The accident happened around 5:50 p.m. Police say the SUV was traveling east on Austin Bluffs Parkway attempting to make a turn onto Meadow Lane.

The motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Austin Bluffs Parkway when they collided with the SUV. Following an investigation the police said that the motorcyclist failed to stop at a red light leading him to strike the SUV.

CSPD says the motorcycle rider died at the scene.

Police say speed is being considered as a factor of the crash, but impairment isn't.

