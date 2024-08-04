Watch Now
Man hospitalized after being shot in parking lot shoot-out Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — At around 23:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug 3, the Colorado Springs Police Department was dispatched to the 3100 block of S Academy Blvd for reports of a shooting.

When emergency personnel arrived on-scene, they found one male victim who had been shot in the left leg. He was taken to a local hospital via private car.

An initial investigation found that two street racers had been meeting in a parking lot when an unknown vehicle pulled up and started firing.

Witnesses told CSPD that multiple cars were shooting at each other and the victim was injured while trying to run away.
