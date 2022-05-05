Man hospitalized after being shot during confrontation with Jeffco deputy

LITTLETON, Colo. — A man was shot multiple times after getting into a confrontation with a deputy in Littleton, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacki Kelley, Jeffco’s public information officer, said the incident occurred shortly after midnight Thursday at 8055 W. Bowels Ave. in a shopping center.

A man called 911 to report he was being followed, according to Kelley. He pulled over into the parking lot of the shopping center where the first deputy on scene found him.

When the deputy approached the man attacked the deputy while armed with a knife, Kelley said. At some point during the confrontation, the deputy shot the man more than once.

Kelley said the man still kept fighting "pretty violently" until he was subdued and taken into custody. He was then taken to the hospital.

Kelley did not have information on how seriously the man was hurt.

No deputies were injured, and there is no threat to the public, the sheriff’s office said.

There is body cam video that will be reviewed. The deputy still needs to be interviewed, as well as witnesses who were leaving the VASA Fitness when the shooting occurred.

The Critical Incident Response Team has been notified to process the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.