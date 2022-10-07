Watch Now
Man gets prison for threatening Colorado election official

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - Colorado's Democratic incumbent Secretary of State Jena Griswold speaks during a news conference in Denver on Oct. 15, 2020. A Nebraska man drew an 18-month prison sentence Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, for online threats he made last year against Griswold, Colorado’s top elections official, marking one of the first cases brought by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers nationwide from a surge in threats. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 8:35 AM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 10:35:30-04

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for making online threats last year against Colorado's top elections official.

It was one of the first cases brought by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers nationwide from increasing threats since the 2020 presidential election. Travis Ford was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska.

He pleaded guilty earlier this year to sending threats to Secretary of State Jena Griswold on social media. The sentence came the same day an Iowa man was arrested for allegedly leaving voicemail threats for a local Arizona election official and Arizona's Attorney General's Office.
