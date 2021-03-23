Man found dead in the snow early Tuesday morning in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man was found dead early Tuesday morning just south of Patty Jewett Reservoir.

Around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a service call from a neighbor of a man lying face down in the snow and did not appear to be breathing, according to a release.

On Monday, Colorado Springs Police responded to a call of shots fired off East Buena Ventura Street. A man and woman reported the woman's estranged boyfriend had violated his restraining order related to a previous Domestic Violence offense. The estranged boyfriend was said to have attacked the man; the man fired shots at the estranged boyfriend who then ran away.

The estranged boyfriend was injured in the shooting, but there is no report as to what his injuries were. Police filed a report on the estranged boyfriend for violating a restraining order and stalking; no contact was made with the estranged boyfriend on Monday.

On Tuesday, when police found the man face down in the snow, he was later identified as the estranged boyfriend from the previous incident.

Police believe the estranged boyfriend arrived with another male passenger in a Blue Honda-style car; the unidentified man left in the car after the altercation. The cause of death is still unknown and is currently being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Colorado Springs Police at (719) 444-7000.

