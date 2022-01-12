Man fires gun into Colorado Springs restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS — Employees and customers at a local fast food restaurant got quite a scare when a man with a gun reportedly assaulted a customer and then tried to fire at the restaurant as he took off.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Raising Canes on Garden of the Gods Road.

Colorado Springs Police say the gun would not fire for some reason and the man ran off.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Terrance Hutchins.

Police were able to catch Hutchins later after he was involved in an unrelated accident near North Nevada and Fontanero Street, where he was taken into custody.

Hutchins was booked into the Criminal Justice Center on attempted first-degree assault, menacing, and weapons charges.

