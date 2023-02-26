Man dies from shooting in grocery store parking lot

PUEBLO, Colorado — A man was killed in a shooting at a grocery store parking lot in Pueblo Friday evening. The Pueblo Police Department reports that officers arrived at the King Soopers on W. Northern Avenue at around 8:22 p.m. and located the victim. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The department believes the shooting was an isolated incident. They do not believe there is an active threat to the community. The victim's name is being withheld pending autopsy and notification of next of kin.

This is the third homicide of the year in Pueblo. Anyone with information that could help with the investigation should contact the Pueblo Police Communication Center at (719) 553-2502, or Detective Ron Gravatt Jr. at (719) 320-6022.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

