Man dies following CSPD officer-involved shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that ended with one man dead.

CSPD recieved a report about shots fired near the 3800 block of Astrozon Boulevard around 11 p.m. Friday.

Officers arrived and found a man waving a gun around. During an hour-long standoff, police say the man fired multiple rounds in the area.

“At least one officer attempted to minimize injury to the male by deploying a less lethal tool, which proved unsuccessful,” CSPD said in a Facebook post.

The man raised the gun toward officers, and multiple officers shot at the suspect.

The man died at the scene, CSPD said. This is an ongoing investigation. We will update you on air and online as we learn more.

READ FULL CSPD NEWS RELEASE BELOW

On Friday, December 13, 2024, at approximately 9:40 PM, a call for service came into the El Paso County Sherrif’s Office Regional Communication Center in which a male self-reported he was outside his residence, located in the 400 block of Eudora Street, with a firearm and was suicidal. When deputies arrived, the male was no longer on scene, and deputies could not locate him.

The El Paso County Communication Center issued a "Be on the Lookout" (BOLO) alert to law enforcement agencies in the area, including the Colorado Springs Police Department.

On Friday, December 13, 2024, at approximately 11:00 PM, the Colorado Springs Police Department received reports of a shots fired call for service near the 3800 block of Astrozon Blvd. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male in a vehicle in the parking lot, who was armed with a handgun and was observed waving it around.

Officers contacted the male, during which they attempted to verbally de-escalate the situation. Officers attempted to negotiate with the male for nearly 60 minutes, during which he refused to comply with the officer’s demands to drop the weapon, and at times, he fired multiple rounds in the area.

At least one officer attempted to minimize injury to the male by deploying a less lethal tool, which proved unsuccessful.

After raising the handgun toward officers, several officers fired at least one round at the suspect, striking him. Officers provided immediate medical aid, but the suspect was pronounced dead on scene.

No other community members or officers were injured in this incident. The CSPD officers involved have been placed on administrative leave per policy. While an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was on scene, he was not involved in the shooting.

In accordance with Colorado Revised Statutes 16-2.5-301, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is the lead investigative agency for this officer-involved shooting, and all investigative updates will come from them. Within 21 days, CSPD will release a significant event briefing video with body-worn camera footage of this incident.





