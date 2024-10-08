Man dies due to complications from terminal illness while being held in the El Paso County Jail

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man is dead following complications from a terminal illness, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO).

On Tuesday, a 54-year-old man in custody at the El Paso County Jail was found dead. EPSO says the man was being treated for a terminal illness and was unresponsive in his medical cell.

Life-saving efforts continued for about 20 minutes after the man was found at 9:22 p.m. The sheriff's office says before his time in the jail, the man was being treated at a local hospital for several days while EPSO deputies provided security.

Sheriff Joseph Roybal says he tried to expedite the court proceedings in this individual's case to be able to better provide end-of-life care, however, the man died before that was possible. The individual has not been identified as of the time of publishing this article.

Despite the sheriff's office's confidence regarding the individual's terminal illness, Sheriff Roybal says a full investigation will be conducted into the inmate's death.

