Man dies days after being found unresponsive in his cell at the El Paso County Jail

A man has died days after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the El Paso County Jail.

According to a press release from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the man was found unresponsive on September 11 during a routine welfare check by jail deputies.

Deputies administered medical care and the man was taken to a local hospital, based on an initial investigation from the sheriff's office they believed the man had attempted to take his own life.

The man died at the hospital four days later on Sunday. The man's cause of death has not been determined by the El Paso County Coroner's Office at this time. His identity will be released at a later date.

The sheriff's office says they are conducting an investigation and will provide further updates once they have them.

