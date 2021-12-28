Man dies after shooting on Hampton South

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man died from gunshot wounds overnight after a shooting on the 1600 block of Hampton South, according to police.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Department received a call just after midnight about shots fired in the area. When deputies arrived on the scene, they say they found a man with a gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but he passed away overnight.

While on the scene, the police say their deputies made contact with another individual who had an unrelated warrant out for their arrest. Police took the individual into custody, and the El paso County Sheriff's Department views the individual as a person of interest in the shooting.

Detectives from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office are conducting an investigation into the shooting, and police say that at this time all parties involved in the shooting are accounted for, and "there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the community."

If you have any information related to this incident, or if you witnessed it, you can call the EPC Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666.

