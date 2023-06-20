Man dies after falling into Arkansas River Monday during rafting trip

FREMONT COUNTY, CO — A man passed away Monday during a rafting trip on the Arkansas River, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The department said in a press release Monday that they are investigating a fatal commercial boating accident that took place just past the Royal Gorge Bridge.

CPW says several passengers fell out of a boat just past Boat Eater Rapid Monday afternoon. All passengers were rescued by other boats on the trip.

According to the release, a 60-year-old man was pulled out of the water and was unresponsive. Guides immediately pulled the boat to the side of the river and one began CPR while the other grabbed a heart defibrillator that are stationed along the river.

Guides continued to provide medical care until an emergency could travel the Royal Gorge railroad to get the man to a local hospital.

Despite best efforts and continuing CPR, the man was pronounced dead by the responding emergency personnel.

“We extend our sympathies to the family and friends of the victim,” said Tom Waters, Arkansas Headwater Recreation Area Park Manager.

Tom Waters did note that the man was wearing all of the properly fitted safety equipment and protection.

At this time the identity and cause of death have not been released by the Fremont County Coroner.

This marks the 12th confirmed water-related death in Colorado in 2023, according to CPW.

____

