Man dies after assault at Colorado Springs bar

Colorado Springs Police Department, News 5 Staff
Posted at 5:45 AM, Jan 10, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS — A man died overnight following an assault at a Colorado Springs bar, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police say they received a call just after midnight that a person was seriously injuring from an assault at a bar at the 900 block of North Circle Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead inside the bar, according to police.

CSPD are investigating the death as a homicide, and the Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unity have taken over the investigation.
