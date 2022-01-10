Man dies after assault at Colorado Springs bar

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man died overnight following an assault at a Colorado Springs bar, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police say they received a call just after midnight that a person was seriously injuring from an assault at a bar at the 900 block of North Circle Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead inside the bar, according to police.

CSPD are investigating the death as a homicide, and the Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unity have taken over the investigation.

