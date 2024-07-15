Man dead following Friday stabbing, no suspect in custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department says that a man is dead following a stabbing Friday evening.

Police responded to a possible stabbing in the 700 block of East Cheyenne Road regarding a stabbing Friday afternoon at about 1:20 p.m. When officers arrive they say a man was found suffering from injuries and he was taken to a hospital.

The man died of his injuries at the hospital, police say there is no suspect in custody, and the Homicide Unit is investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-4000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP(7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

