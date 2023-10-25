Man crashes off of bridge near train tracks overnight on Nevada Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and the Falcon Police Department responded to a crash around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday after a man drove off a bridge and crashed near train tracks near 2724 N. Nevada Ave.

#ColoradoSpringsFire E2, T9, SD52, 74, IC1 on scene of a vehicle off a bridge landing close to the train tracks. 2724 N. Nevada. Crews attending to one patient. pic.twitter.com/Sp1C7MsmUP — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 25, 2023

The driver of a red Hyundai, who had driven off the road and into an embankment due to a medical emergency, was located in the crash, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The medical emergency that caused the accident was not described by first responders.

The tracks are owned by Rock Island, according to police, but are not in use.

