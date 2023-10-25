Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Man crashes off of bridge near train tracks overnight on Nevada Avenue

Man crashes car off of North Nevada bridge
Courtesy, Colorado Springs Fire Department
One man is transported to a local hospital after driving off the road into an embankment next to train tracks on North Nevada Avenue.
Man crashes car off of North Nevada bridge
Posted at 6:22 AM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 08:22:54-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and the Falcon Police Department responded to a crash around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday after a man drove off a bridge and crashed near train tracks near 2724 N. Nevada Ave.

The driver of a red Hyundai, who had driven off the road and into an embankment due to a medical emergency, was located in the crash, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The medical emergency that caused the accident was not described by first responders.

The tracks are owned by Rock Island, according to police, but are not in use.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Pumpkin Patch Guide 480x360.jpg

Covering Colorado

Find your Pumpkin Patch adventure for Fall 2023