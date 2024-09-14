Man charged with DUI after crashing into ambulance

COLORADO SPRINGS — Three people are in the hospital after the driver of a car rear-ended a parked American Medical Response Ambulance.
It happened in the 2200 block of South Chelton Road just before 1 a.m. on Saturday. Colorado Springs Police officers in the area said they heard the crash.
When officers arrived, they saw a Ford Mustang crashed into the back of the AMR ambulance.
Two passengers were in the car, and one is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Police say the driver of the car is a man who is also at the hospital.
He was arrested for vehicular assault, DUI, prohibited use of weapons, reckless driving and other charges, according to police.
This is a developing story.
