Man charged with DUI after crashing into ambulance

COLORADO SPRINGS — Three people are in the hospital after the driver of a car rear-ended a parked American Medical Response Ambulance.

It happened in the 2200 block of South Chelton Road just before 1 a.m. on Saturday. Colorado Springs Police officers in the area said they heard the crash.

When officers arrived, they saw a Ford Mustang crashed into the back of the AMR ambulance.

Two passengers were in the car, and one is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say the driver of the car is a man who is also at the hospital.

He was arrested for vehicular assault, DUI, prohibited use of weapons, reckless driving and other charges, according to police.

This is a developing story.





