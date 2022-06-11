Watch
Man charged with arson after house fire

A house and truck appear to be a total loss after a house fire on Chestnut Street Friday in Colorado Springs
Posted at 10:53 PM, Jun 10, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police said a man was charged with arson after a fire at a house in the 2700 block of Chestnut Street, near I-25 and Fillmore St., on Friday.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to the home around 4:20 p.m. for a reported house and vehicle fire. When firefighters arrived they saw fire coming through the roof of the house.

The fire was under control about 15 minutes later.

An investigation showed a fire was started in a pickup truck in the driveway and spread to the house.

Neighbors reported a man starting the fire, and responding police found the suspect. Luke Walton, who lives at the house, was later arrested for arson.

No one was inside the house when it started, and no one was injured.

The house and truck appear to be destroyed.

