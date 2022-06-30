Man biking across America for suicide awareness stops in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — An Albuquerque man biking across America to raise awareness for mental health and suicide stopped in Colorado Springs.

Richard Lima is riding his bike more than 4,200 miles for the National Alliance On Mental Illness (NAMI). He recently lost a loved one to suicide, and wanted to help others dealing with mental health struggles.

Earlier this month, Lima departed from Charlotte, North Carolina to make his way through small town America and stopping in major cities such as St. Louis, Kansas City, and Denver.

"Parts of it has been tough because of the heat, a lot of climbing, the bike weighs 75 pounds so it's really heavy. I've got water, sleeping bag, sleeping pad, tent, cooking stove, and clothes in front. My journey will never be as hard or a struggle like what a person with mental illness is going through," said Lima.

During his travels, Lima is holding events with NAMI to help educate communities on mental health and resources.

"Around 98 percent of the people I've met have a tie to mental illness, suicide, attempted suicide, or know someone who've lost their life to suicide. It has really opened my eyes," said Lima. "Coming across the country, there is more mental illness out there than I could ever imagine. When you travel across the country on a bicycle, it opens up conversation with people. When I tell them I am riding for mental health and suicide, people become comfortable with me, they spill their guts to say I've dealt with suicide, mental illness, lost someone to suicide. I think it's been a learning experience for me that people are hurting."

Lima hopes his journey can help people struggling with their mental health — and encourage them to get help.

"I want people to know that it is OK to reach out, it is OK to ask for help, it is OK to say that I am not feeling right and I need help. Don't be embarrassed, there is nothing to be embarrassed about. The best thing that you can do is ask for help because once you receive the help and overcome this — it gives you the opportunity and ability to help other people," said Lima.

For people interested in following his journey, visit his Instagram page. More information can also be found on Never Ride Alone website.