Man behind legendary Bishop Castle in need of adaptive wheelchair

RYE, Colo. — Jim Bishop, 79, spent 44 years of his life building a castle that is now a staple of the state's history. Now that the Colorado legend is finished and retired, he says he's ready for his next adventure.

“44 years’ worth from start to finish. Actual work on the castle,” said Bishop.

Bishop Castle, located in Custer County, is a labor of love he built all by himself while holding down a job at the same time.

“He was just completely obsessed with this and what he was doing here. And he worked so much, there wasn't money to travel,” said Bishop’s son, Daniel Bishop.

Now that Jim has the time, he wants to spend the rest of his years exploring our beautiful state. There's just one problem.

“I’m kind of feeble. I move real slow,” said Bishop.

That's where the nonprofit Always Choose Adventures comes in.

“We’re a local nonprofit, and we help of all abilities and ages access the outdoors,” said Chantelle Shoaee, founder and executive director of Always Choose Adventures.

Shoaee is hoping her nonprofit can raise $5,000 so she can buy an adaptive wheelchair called the Extreme Motus.

With the wheelchair, Bishop would be able to accomplish his dream of exploring Rocky Mountain National Park and other spots around the state.

“This specific adaptive wheelchair will allow Jim to go over rocks, pebbles, creeks, rivers, get him to Rocky Mountain National Park, Dinosaur National Monument, anywhere he wants to go,” said Shoaee.

A Facebook fundraiser has raised more than $3,200 dollars, but with help from the community, the nonprofit is hoping to give Jim this great opportunity.

“It’s very important because I haven't been to places before,” said Bishop.