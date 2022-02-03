Man assaulted with fire extinguisher in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, a man was sent to the hospital after he was beaten with a fire extinguisher near a 7-11 on South Nevada and Cimarron.

Police tell News 5 that they believe a group of homeless people assaulted the man, at one point smashing him over the head with the fire extinguisher. They still don't know yet how severe the injuries are, but that the man was taken to the hospital.

Police say the suspects took off, and no arrests have been made.

