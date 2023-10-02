Man arrested on suspicion of illegally killing three bears, says CPW

HOWARD, CO — A Howard man was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges related to allegedly killing three bears.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says CPW Officers responded to tips of an alleged poaching incident Friday. CPW says officers found three bears, two cubs, and a sow that had been killed and dumped on state trust land southeast of Salida.

During an investigation, officers obtained a search warrant for a house in Howard, just a few miles southeast of Salida on Highway 50. CPW says there was evidence leading officers to believe the bears had been shot at the residence on Monday, September 25th.

CPW arrested 52-year-old Paul Stromber on wildlife charges including a felony count of illegal destruction of wildlife and misdemeanor charges including unlawful killing of wildlife without a license, and unlawful possession and waste of game meat. Stromberg was taken to the Fremont County Jail where he was released on a $10,000 bond.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that convictions and charges related to illegal hunting or killing, harassment, or endangerment of wildlife can result in fines from $750 to $1,300, and 6 months in jail depending on the charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact CPW's Salida office at 719-530-5520.

To provide information anonymously about a wildlife violation, the public can contact Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648, by dialing #OGT from a Verizon cellphone, or by email at game.thief@state.co.us.

__

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.