Man arrested in connection to series of armed robberies in Pueblo

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Police Department arrested a man in connection to a series of armed robberies in Pueblo.

On Tuesday, Jan. 19, 27-year-old Manuel Maestas wearing the same clothing he was wearing while committing several of the robberies.

During a brief foot chase, Maestas made movements as if he were attempting to get something from his waistband.

Once he was captured, police located a stolen H&K 9mm handgun in his pant leg that was stolen in 2018.

Police say Maestas is alleged to have been involved in five recent armed robberies.

Maestas is currently on parole for Aggravated Robbery (Carjacking).

Maestas was booked into Pueblo County Jail for Possession of a Weapon by Previous Offender, Aggravated Robbery (x5), Restraining Order Violation, Possession of Schedule I & II Controlled Substance, Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Theft, and a Parole Hold.

