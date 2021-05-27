Man arrested for stalking 17 year old after he tried to break into her bedroom

COLORADO SPRINGS — Danny Wickstrom (27) has been charged with 2nd-degree burglary and trespass after he tried to open the window of a 17-year old girl's bedroom.

In May Colorado Springs Police received a report of a burglary in the Rockrimmon area after Wickstrom attempted to open the 17-year-old's bedroom window. After the initial incident, the parent of the teen installed surveillance video cameras, the next day the same suspect appeared at the girl's window again.

During an investigation, police found that Wickstrom had been by the 17-year-old's residence 12 times in the past month and a half.

On May 19, detectives from the Falcon Division, in coordination with patrol officers and members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, conducted surveillance at the residence. Around 10 p.m. detectives observed Wickstrom return to the residence and continue the same behavior, he was then detained.

Police also found the incident was similar to a case reported in November at another residence in the Rockrimmon neighborhood. In that case, the suspect was captured on video unsuccessfully trying to break into a residence where a 17-year-old girl was home alone. In this incident, the suspect was wearing the same jacket as seen in the surveillance camera video taken in May at the other home.

If anyone has a similar instance please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

