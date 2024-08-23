Man arrested for shooting homicide on East Boulder Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — At around 2:10 a.m. on Aug 7, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 100 block of East Boulder Street for reports of a shooting.

Upon arriving on the scene, emergency personnel found a deceased, adult male with at least one gunshot wound.

On Aug 7, the El Paso County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy and identified him as 44-year-old Dieter Gayfield.

During the investigation, CSPD identified and developed probable cause to arrest 26-year-old Gabriel Ian-Justice and 22-year-old Jonathan Matos-Michelis.

On Aug 20, Matos-Michaelis was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder. On August 24, Russo was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Murder.

This is still an active investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to call CSPD at 719-444-7000. Those looking to share information anonymously are encouraged to call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

