Man arrested for sexual assault on a child, detectives searching for potential unreported incidences

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado Springs police say 63-year-old Carlton Ranquist has been arrested for two counts of Sexual Assault on a child by someone in a position of trust and two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children.

In July 2021, the CSPD Crimes Against Children Unit began an investigation into a report of a sexual assault on a child that occurred between 2015 and 2017.

During the investigation, a second juvenile victim of sexual abuse occurring between 2008 and 2010 was identified.

An arrest warrant was issued for Ranquist on April 13, 2022. Ranquist was living in St. Albans, Maine and was arrested and taken into custody on April 20, 2022, by the Somerset County Sheriff's Office.

Ranquist was extradited to Colorado Springs and is in custody at the El Paso County Jail.

The investigation revealed that around 2013, Ranquist lived in Colorado Springs and was volunteering at Colorado Springs Central Seventh-Day Adventist Church as a Bible Study teacher.

CSPD Special Victims detectives are seeking more information, including potential unreported incidences that involve the suspect.

If anyone has any information or was a victim of Ranquist, please call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

